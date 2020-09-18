Cheryl Levine



Cheryl Marlene Groome Levine, 72, passed away of the COVID-19 virus on September 14, 2020. She was a creative spirit who was known for painting and writing poetry. Cher enjoyed socializing with just about anyone, and would bond with new people quickly and wholeheartedly. Her greatest joy was music, and she loved singing songs for her children and grandchildren. She was an eccentric who viewed the world with a whimsical outlook that was colored by the differences in her brain, as she lived with schizoaffective disorder for most of her adulthood. She will be dearly missed by her surviving family, friends, and caregivers, including her brother Carle Groome; her children Aaron Levine, Kateri McMullen, and Suzanne Kinnen; her grandchildren, Noah and Karey McMullen and Amelia and Oliver Kinnen; and former husband Harry Levine. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date, to be determined. In the meantime, donations may be made in her name to Common Ground.









