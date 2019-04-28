Cheryl Lynne Hines (Mack)



Shelby Twp. - Passed away April 19, 2019 in the loving presence of her family. Beloved wife of Walter. Loving mother of Eric (Andrea) Hines, Scott Hines, and Lauren Hines. Proud and loving grandmother of 4. Dearest sister of Christine (David) Renner, Karen (Jim) Horsch, Kathy Evers (Jim Johnston), and Paul Mack. Cheryl graduated from Michigan State University with a BS in Criminal Justice in 1978. She married Walter on May 11, 1979. She was active with her family as a Den Mother in both Cub Scouts and Brownies. Cheryl was active in the kids' schools as a volunteer. She earned a paralegal associates' degree from Macomb Community College in 2002. She went on to work for 16 years at Elder Law Solutions. Cheryl was an avid photographer, who loved to travel. Cheryl saw the beauty in everything and the good in people in ways that no one else could. She enjoyed traveling the world and enjoyed nature in all its splendor. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to some of her favorite charities: Michigan Humane Society, MARL, Salvation Army or . Share memories with the family at their "Online Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com











