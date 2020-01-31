Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Cheryl Webster
Cheryl Webster Obituary
Cheryl Webster

Webster, Cheryl (nee Swanson). Age 50. January 30, 2020. Loving daughter of Jean Lakies and the late Jim Swanson. Proud mother of Sarah Webster. Dear sister of Rich Swanson, Terry Swanson, and Tim (Vida) Swanson. Half-sister of Jon Swanson. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at noon at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Visitation at 11:00 am. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
