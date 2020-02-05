Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
Chester Charles Ostrowski


1938 - 2020
Chester Charles Ostrowski Obituary
Chester Charles Ostrowski

Chester Charles Ostrowski was born on May 21, 1938 and died February 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Margaret Ann (Lange) of 53 years, along with his children Christopher Charles (Wendy) Ostrowski, Norrine Loretta (Peter) Russell, Danielle Marie (William) Kramer, Janielle Renee Tchakerian, and Andrea Gabrielle Ostrowski. His grandchildren are Conner and Courtney Ostrowski; William, Lauren, Addison, and Elise Kramer; also Ethan and Lila Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Conrad and Wanda Harriet (Matczynski) Ostrowski and half-brothers Eugene Lucian and Conrad Mark Ostrowski.

During the time of July 1958 to July 1960, Chester served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Chester retired from the Ford Motor Company after thirty plus years in 1999. He held both Bachelor and Master Degrees in Electrical Engineering from Wayne State University. His hobbies included scouting, hunting, photography, genealogy and singing. He was a Past Faithful Navigator of the Pope John XXIII Assembly and a Past Grand Knight of the Dr. Thomas A. Dooley Council Knights of Columbus.

Visitation Friday 3pm to 9pm with 7pm evening prayers at Fred Wood Funeral Home Rice Chapel 36100 5 Mile Rd (E. of Levan) Livonia. Funeral Saturday at St. Colette Catholic Church, Instate 9:30am Mass 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation by sending a check to the Thomas A. Dooley Council Knights of Columbus "Dooley Scholarship Fund" 17600 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48152. Share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
