Chester Dopkowski



Fenton - September 22, 1920 - September 7, 2020



Loving husband of the late Maryann. Dearest father to Denise (Robert) Brink and the late Timothy and Robert. Proud grandpa of four and great gramps to his joy, Isabelle Lily Spencer.



A patriotic WWII vet and "lovingly"referred to as the "Apple" man in Fenton. May you rest in eternal peace you "old salt."



Services by Sharp Funeral Home at a later date.









