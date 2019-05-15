Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Shelby Twp - May 12, 2019 Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Camille (1996) for 47 cherished years. Loving father of Robert (Rosemary), Kathleen (Peter) Visca, Barbara (John) Gates, and James (Kristine). Survived by his 8 adored grandchildren, their spouses and 13 great granchildren. Predeceased by his granddaughter Christie Fleszar, his daughter-in-law Lisa Fleszar, and his 3 brothers. Chester was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during WWII in the Pacific Theater. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Friday instate 9am at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church 35955 Ryan (Btw 15 & 16 Mile Rds) until time of Mass 9:30am. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 15, 2019
