|
|
Chester George "Chet" Janssens
Boyne City - Boyne City - Chester "Chet" Janssens, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, at the Hiland Cottage Hospice in Petoskey. Born in Detroit on June 1, 1932 to the late Carlo Janssens and the late Mildred (Reeser) Janssens. He loved boating, fishing, travel, golfing and his Michigan and Florida families. He was the president of Crusader Marine Engines in Sterling Heights until his retirement in 1998 when he moved North. He was a past national president of the National Marine Manufacturers Assn. (NMMA). He belonged to the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, the Clinton River Boat Club and the American Legion. Her traveled extensively with his wife Cynthia Boal Janssens, former travel editor and Sunday magazine editor of the Detroit News who he married on January 8, 1983. He was so proud of his children Paula (Sam) Palazzolo and Glen Janssens and step-daughters Jennifer (Steve) Colucci and Amy Boal. His nine grandchildren brought him great joy: Sara (Daniel) Langham, Stephani and Matthew Palazzolo, Montana Janssens, Vivian, Dominic and Cynthia Colucci and William Seely and Violet Rose Wood. He is also survived by his brother Carl of Gaylord and his sister Shirley (Norbert) Borchardt of Macomb. There will be a funeral and celebration of life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Missionary Church in Petoskey (231-347-3362) and the historic Perry Hotel. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Friends of the Boyne River .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 14, 2019