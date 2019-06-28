|
Chester J. Collins
- - Passed away on June 25th, 2019 at the age of 97. Chester was a proud WWII Army Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of Joyce for 68 years. Heating/Safety Inspector for the City of Detroit for 40 years. Loving father of Carol Mumford (Larry), Diane Collins (Rick Redoutey), Chester Collins Jr., (Kelly), Lynn Farthing (Timothy) and Wendy Edwards (Thomas). Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 1. Brother of Virginia Poseler. Please join the family this Sunday, June 30 from 2-5 pm for a celebration of Chester's life at the American Polish Cultural Center, 2975 E. Maple Rd. Troy, MI 48083. Memorial service at 2:30 pm, lunch to follow at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial tributes to the Penrickton Center for Blind, 26530 Eureka Rd., Taylor, MI 48180.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 28, 2019