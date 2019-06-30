Services
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colette Church Livonia
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Colette Church Livonia
Chester J. Pyzik


1924 - 2019
Chester J. Pyzik Obituary
Chester J. Pyzik

- - PYZIK, CHESTER J. Age 95. June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene. Dearest father of Anita (Paul) Lienert, Claudia (Ralph) Kruska and Michael (Mary Jane). Loving grandpa of Daniel Lienert, Philip Lienert, Dr. Lindsay Kruska, David Kruska, Steven Pyzik, Nicholas Pyzik, and Julia Pyzik. Great-grandpa of Eleanor, Felix, Grant, Miles, and Owen. Dear brother of Caroline Sandel, the late John, Edward, Bernice Pritchard, Rosie Rinna, Vickie Roloson, Mary Gubacz and Stella. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. In state Wednesday 10:00 am at St. Colette Church Livonia until time of Mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Detroit Goodfellows. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
