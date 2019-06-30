|
Chester J. Pyzik
- - PYZIK, CHESTER J. Age 95. June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene. Dearest father of Anita (Paul) Lienert, Claudia (Ralph) Kruska and Michael (Mary Jane). Loving grandpa of Daniel Lienert, Philip Lienert, Dr. Lindsay Kruska, David Kruska, Steven Pyzik, Nicholas Pyzik, and Julia Pyzik. Great-grandpa of Eleanor, Felix, Grant, Miles, and Owen. Dear brother of Caroline Sandel, the late John, Edward, Bernice Pritchard, Rosie Rinna, Vickie Roloson, Mary Gubacz and Stella. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. In state Wednesday 10:00 am at St. Colette Church Livonia until time of Mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Detroit Goodfellows. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019