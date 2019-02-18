|
|
Chester Kapla
Plymouth - Kapla, Chester J., age 70 passed away peacefully with family at his side on February 15, 2019. Loving Husband of 46 years to Barbara "Barb". Dear Father of Scott (Suzette), David (Kristi) and Brian. Proud Grandpa of Sophia and Stanton Kapla. Son of Virginia and the late Chester Kapla. Brother of Sharon (Kenneth) Antczak. Brother-in- law of Karen Lash. Uncle of Krista Russo and Debra Green.
Visitation Tuesday, February 19th 5-8 PM and Wednesday February 20th 2-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. In State Thursday, February 21st from 10:30AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Road, Canton. Memorial contributions can be made to the Michigan Humane Society or the ASPCA in Chester's name, envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 18, 2019