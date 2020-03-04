|
|
Kibzey, Chief Ronald J., age 73, died March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois. Dear father of Raymond (Kristen) Kibzey and Rodney Kibzey. Loving grandfather of Lucas, Max, Cam, and Sarah. Brother of Allen (Carol) Kibzey, and uncle of Ashley. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Services Monday, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Please share memories at
www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020