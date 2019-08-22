Services
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
For more information about
Chris Schultz
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
300 Willits St.
Birmingham, MI
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
300 Willits St.
Birmingham, MI
Chris Ellen May Schultz


1946 - 2019
Chris Ellen May Schultz Obituary
Chris Ellen May Schultz

Howell - Chris Ellen May Schultz, age 72, of Howell, formerly of Royal Oak, died August 20, 2019. She was born November 11, 1946 in Detroit to the late Charles Ted May and Dorothy May Close.

Chris graduated from Highland Park School of Nursing and U of D and was a Registered Nurse for 50 years.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Dennis; daughter, Sarah (Jorge) Ramirez; sister, Betsy (Gary) Mayette and a grandson due in February.

Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. at the Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home, 420 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. Service Saturday 1 p.m. with visitation starting at noon at the First Baptist Church, 300 Willits St., Birmingham. Burial, White Chapel. Memorials suggested to the church.

www.kinsey-garrett.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Download Now