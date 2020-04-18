Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish
3815 S. Cedar St
Lansing, MI
Interment
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
4444 W. Grand River Ave
Lansing, MI
Chris Gordon Davenport Sr.

Chris Gordon Davenport Sr. Obituary
Chris Gordon Davenport Sr

Lansing - Chris Gordon Davenport Sr. age 72, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Lansing, MI. Born December 13, 1947, the most essential characteristics of Dr. Chris G. Davenport were that he was a devoted son, outstanding provider as a parent, and a loving grandfather. He leaves two sons Chris (Jennifer) Davenport and Marcus (Latresha) Davenport, grandchildren Tripp, Chris III, Camden and Zoey. Also his mother, Bernice Davenport, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the memorial service will be held on June 12th at 11am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish at 3815 S. Cedar St. Lansing, MI 48910. Interment at 1pm at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 4444 W. Grand River Ave., Lansing, MI 48906.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
