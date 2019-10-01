|
Chris J. Poulos
Northville - Age 78, a lifelong resident of Northville, passed away September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Penny Poulos. Adored father of Georgia (Elias) Koumariotis, Joanne (John) Metrusias, and Dino (Kristen) Poulos. Loved and cherished Papou of Yianni, Christopher, George, Nicholas, Andrew, and Johnny. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. with Trisagion service at 7 p.m. at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 39851 West Five Mile Rd., Plymouth. Funeral Service Thursday 11 a.m., in-state 10:30 a.m. at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers contributions to Nativity of the Virgin Mary would be appreciated. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019