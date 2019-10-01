Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
39851 West Five Mile Road
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Poulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris J. Poulos


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris J. Poulos Obituary
Chris J. Poulos

Northville - Age 78, a lifelong resident of Northville, passed away September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Penny Poulos. Adored father of Georgia (Elias) Koumariotis, Joanne (John) Metrusias, and Dino (Kristen) Poulos. Loved and cherished Papou of Yianni, Christopher, George, Nicholas, Andrew, and Johnny. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. with Trisagion service at 7 p.m. at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 39851 West Five Mile Rd., Plymouth. Funeral Service Thursday 11 a.m., in-state 10:30 a.m. at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers contributions to Nativity of the Virgin Mary would be appreciated. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now