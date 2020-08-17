1/1
Chris Kircos
Chris Kircos

Taylor - Kircos, Chris. August 15, 2020. Age 56 of Taylor. Beloved son of Angelo and Sophia. Loving brother of Lazaros (Paula), John (Violet) and the late Demetrios. Also survived by sister in law, Fotina and many nieces and nephews. Chris was the owner of the Old Delray Bakery in Taylor.

Visitation, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 5 - 8 PM, Trisagion 7 PM and service Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 10 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 16300 Dix Toledo Rd., Southgate.

Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel.

www.molnarfuneral home.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

