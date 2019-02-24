|
Chris Michaud
- - age 54, died peacefully at home February 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Kelly. Proud father of Jack and Charlie. Cherished son of Jim and the late Marilyn. Loving brother of David (Kim), Kathleen (Kimm), and Todd Michaud. Dear son-in-law of Don and the late Ann Patterson. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd., Clawson, Sunday 3-7pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon, Birmingham, Monday 10am. Friends may visit beginning at 9:30am.
Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019