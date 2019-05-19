Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Canton - tragically May 16, 2019 age 61. Loving husband of Terrie. Cherished father of Elizabeth (Chuck) Raetz, Jeremy (Alysa), and Emily (Charlie) Rubin. Beloved son of Sally (the late Ronald). Proud "Biempa" of Maddie, Max, and Gunnar. Dear brother of Eric (Paula). Funeral Service Tuesday, May 21st 10:30 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Monday, May 20th 3-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
