Christ (Chris) Geoga
Christ (Chris) Geoga, age 97, is now at rest after a life well-lived, and reunited with his wife of 70 years after almost 5 years apart. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Juras) following their marriage upon his honorable discharge after service in the U.S. Navy during WW II. Devoted father of Christina Schneider, Douglas (Michelle) Geoga, Marcia (Chip) Rodgers and Pamela Geoga, who predeceased her father less than a year ago after a courageous struggle with cancer, a struggle in which her father was her confidant, cheerleader and a source of wisdom and strength. Dear grandfather to Raymond (Kim) Schneider; Beth (Len) D'Angelo; Kathryn Linderman; Rachel (Stephen) Mansur; Margaret (Miquel) Geoga; Christopher (Lydia) Geoga; Paige Rodgers and Grace Rodgers. And a treasured great grandfather, who had the pleasure of spending quality time with four family generations. Chris was born on October 25, 1922, in Detroit, Michigan, to George and Olga Geoga. Having lost his father in his youth, Chris was called upon to share adult responsibilities early, and, after doing his patriotic duty, translated that strength of character into becoming a self-made person: a successful business entrepreneur, a leader in his church community, and a role model to his children, showing the benefits of hard work, determination, responsibility, and the right measure of ambition. Such a life led to having many treasured friends, some life-long from his youth, some friendships formed along life's journey, and some from younger generations who recognized how true and genuine Chris always was. He leaves behind countless treasured memories and will be greatly missed, even as his memory will remain an inspiration, and his family will continue to feel surrounded by his loving embrace. His favorite expression was "give it hell", and that's what he always did for his family and friends. Arrangements have been made through Kaul Funeral Funeral Home, Clinton Twp., MI. Inurment to take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp., MI Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11:30am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020