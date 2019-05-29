Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Christel Schmidt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
800 S. Military
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christel Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christel Schmidt


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christel Schmidt Obituary
Christel Schmidt

- - Age 85. Entered into rest on May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late August. Dear mother of John (Rosalie) and Jim. Funeral service Friday 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 800 S. Military, Dearborn, 48124. Gathering at church from 10:00 a.m. Visitation Thursday 1-8 p.m. at The Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Entombment Cadillac Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now