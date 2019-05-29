|
Christel Schmidt
- - Age 85. Entered into rest on May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late August. Dear mother of John (Rosalie) and Jim. Funeral service Friday 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 800 S. Military, Dearborn, 48124. Gathering at church from 10:00 a.m. Visitation Thursday 1-8 p.m. at The Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Entombment Cadillac Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 29, 2019