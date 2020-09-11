1/1
Christina "Mickie" Annarino
Christina "Mickie" Annarino

(03/14/1935 - 08/03-2020)

Mickie Annarino passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill (2019), brother, Roy (2012) and son, Michael (2016). She is survived by children Bill (Michelle) of Florida, Steve (Karen) of Virginia, and Chris (Ron) of Michigan as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mickie was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. She and Bill met through her brother, Roy, while both men served in the Air Force during the Korean War. They married and raised four children together in the Detroit area. She was an avid swimmer and loved sewing, needlework, reading, gardening, and Indy/Formula 1 racing. When Bill retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years, they moved to North Carolina to enjoy their retirement years far from the cold Michigan winters.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
