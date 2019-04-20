|
|
Christina Burr Lahy
Newport Beach, CA - 1943 to 2019
Age 75 passed away April 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Jane Mowers Lahy and Thomas Edward Lahy Jr. She is survived by brother Thomas Edward Lahy III and sisters Kim Lahy Weddon and Terry Lahy Boland. She also leaves four nieces & nephews: Nicole Lahy, Sarah and Seth Weddon and Kelly Boland.
Chris lived in the Detroit area the majority of her life, enjoying a 30 year career with the Detroit Public Library, before moving to Naples, FL and then Newport Beach, CA. Chris was a world traveler and served with the Peace Corps in Malawi, Africa. Chris will be remembered for her sense of humor and quick wit.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 20, 2019