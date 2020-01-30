Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
21620 Greater Mack
St. Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
21620 Greater Mack
St. Clair Shores, MI
Christina Johnson Obituary
Christina Johnson

New Baltimore - Johnson, Christina. Age 58. January 29, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Guastella. Dear sister of Frank (Cathy) Guastella and Josie (Jerry) Begin. Survived by many loving nieces. Visitation Friday 2:00 - 9:00 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Rosary 7:00 PM. Instate Saturday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack., St. Clair Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Mastiff Rescue, P.O. Box 47256, Chicago, Il 60647. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
