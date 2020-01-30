|
Christina Johnson
New Baltimore - Johnson, Christina. Age 58. January 29, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Guastella. Dear sister of Frank (Cathy) Guastella and Josie (Jerry) Begin. Survived by many loving nieces. Visitation Friday 2:00 - 9:00 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Rosary 7:00 PM. Instate Saturday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack., St. Clair Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Mastiff Rescue, P.O. Box 47256, Chicago, Il 60647. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020