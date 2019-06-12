Services
1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Plymouth - Christine Armstrong, age 90 of Plymouth passed away on June 6, 2019. Christine was born on June 3, 1929 in Detroit to her parents, Christian and Marie (nee Lau) Bannhard. She is the beloved and devoted wife of the late Arthur Armstrong; loving mother of Catherine (Kevin) Kelly and the late Arthur Robert Armstrong, III (Denay); proud grandmother of Ryan Kelly, Scott Kelly and Alex Armstrong. Christine is a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth. Christine volunteered her time to the "Meals on Wheels" program at Tonquish Creek Manor in Plymouth as well as the Presbyterian Thrift Shop from time-to-time. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth, 701 Church Street, Plymouth. Christine will be laid to rest next to her husband at Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 12 to June 13, 2019
