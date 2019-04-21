Services
St Colette Church
17600 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI 48152
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St Collette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St Collette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI
Christine B. Dobiesz

Christine B. Dobiesz Obituary
Christine B. Dobiesz

Farmington Hills -

Age 86, passed away on April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Loving mother of the late Norine, Julie (Daniel) Colman, David (Karen), Kenneth (Karen), Christopher (Michelle) and Timothy (Jill) Dobiesz. Grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 6.

Memorial Visitation Friday, April 26, at 10 am / 10:30 am Mass. St Collette Catholic Church, 17600 Newburgh Rd, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Collette Catholic Church or .

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
