Christine B. Dobiesz
Farmington Hills -
Age 86, passed away on April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Loving mother of the late Norine, Julie (Daniel) Colman, David (Karen), Kenneth (Karen), Christopher (Michelle) and Timothy (Jill) Dobiesz. Grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 6.
Memorial Visitation Friday, April 26, at 10 am / 10:30 am Mass. St Collette Catholic Church, 17600 Newburgh Rd, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Collette Catholic Church or .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019