Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Christine Barnett

Christine Barnett Obituary
Christine Barnett

Bloomfield Hills - Age 70 of Bloomfield Hills, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Randy Barnett. Loving mother of the late Iain Hunt. Step-mother of Wendy (Kevin) Sanders. Sister of Mary (Laurence) Manteuffel. Aunt of Philip (Sarah) Manteuffel, Jacob (Sara) Manteuffel, Alison (Rob) Wilker, Michael Turner, Clayton Barnett, and Kyle Barnett. Friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday, Oct. 19th, 3-7pm and Sunday Oct. 20th beginning at 12 noon until time of service at 2pm. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
