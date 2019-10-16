|
Christine Barnett
Bloomfield Hills - Age 70 of Bloomfield Hills, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Randy Barnett. Loving mother of the late Iain Hunt. Step-mother of Wendy (Kevin) Sanders. Sister of Mary (Laurence) Manteuffel. Aunt of Philip (Sarah) Manteuffel, Jacob (Sara) Manteuffel, Alison (Rob) Wilker, Michael Turner, Clayton Barnett, and Kyle Barnett. Friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday, Oct. 19th, 3-7pm and Sunday Oct. 20th beginning at 12 noon until time of service at 2pm. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019