Christine H. Hulan
of Brighton - Christine Helen Hulan, passed from this life on April 12, 2020 - Easter Sunday - at the age of 84. Christine was born March 31, 1936 to Josephine and Stephen Murawski in the city of Detroit. She attended St. Ambrose High School. Christine was the beloved wife of (the late) Roy Allen Hulan of Detroit. Christine is survived by her five children - Mary Jo Takagi, Thomas (Veronica), Stephen, Timothy and Michele (Nick) Chung; her adoring grandchildren - Michael (Tori) Szkodzinski of Green Bay WI, Robert (Jen) Szkodzinski of Largo FL, Christopher Hulan, Amanda (Zaynoun) El Khoury of Palm Springs CA, Heather Hulan and Haley Hulan - and cherished Great-Grandchildren: Conner Porchert; Megan, Trevor and Travis Szkodzinski; Nour and Joud El Khoury. Christine was very involved at St Jude School (Detroit) and Parish in all church, school and athletic activities, events and fund-raisers. She was the cheerleading coach for many years and continued on to judge competitions. Christine and Roy later moved to Holland Michigan where she began her long-term employment with Meijer, stocking shelves to retiring as a Systems Manager back on the east side of Michigan. Christine then relocated to Brighton Michigan where she gained many special friends throughout her apartment complex, Brighton Senior Center and St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Always available, helpful, cheerful, caring, loving - the list goes on. All who knew her will truly miss her. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of WellBridge of Brighton and Dr. Shahab for their loving care. Due to today's circumstances, a memorial mass and celebration of Christine's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Christine can be made to Bountiful Harvest: Use their website - www.bountifulharvest-mi.org - or send checks to Bountiful Harvest, 290 E. Grand River Ave, Brighton MI 48116 - Attn: Yvonne. Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020