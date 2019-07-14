|
|
Christine Kuhn
Harbor Springs - Christine (Kuczera) Kuhn of Harbor Springs passed away on July 10, 2019, after a courageous struggle with ovarian cancer. For 69 years, Christine was a child of God, who lived her life in a way that exemplified her love of Christ. She was a loving wife to Joseph M. Kuhn for nearly 50 years, mother to Jennifer Jo Thompson (Aaron), and grandmother to Margaret Helen Thompson who she truly adored. Born in Detroit, Christine was daughter of Aloysius and Stella (Babij) Kuczera who precede her in death, sister to Joseph A. (Rosemary) Kuczera.
Christine grew up in Detroit and attended St. Jude and Regina High School. She successfully re-invented herself professionally several times, as a secretary, business owner, and real estate agent. After moving to Harbor Springs, Christine dedicated herself to service with Holy Childhood Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, Christ Child Society of Northern Michigan where she was a past-board member and literacy tutor in Harbor Springs Schools, and Birchwood Women's Association.
Her family and friends knew her to be unfailingly generous-a true friend and sincere listener. Nothing brought her greater joy than to have her home filled with family. Her gardens and house were always welcoming and impeccable. And she always had a great eye for trends-whether in style or in business.
Christine is survived by her husband, daughter and son-in-law, granddaughter, brother, numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, their children, and her many dear friends who supported her through her illness.
Visitation at Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-4pm (with rosary at 4pm) and Monday, July 15, 10-11am. Funeral Mass at 11am with luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Manna Food Project (http://mannafoodproject.org/) or the Pregnancy Care Center of Petoskey (http://www.petoskeypcc.org/).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019