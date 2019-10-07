|
|
Christine Marie Skowronski
Rochester Hills - Christine Marie Skowronski, age 80, of Rochester Hills, passed away on October 3, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan in 1938 to Jerome and Clara Lewandowski, she was the eldest of four children. She graduated from Detroit Dominican High School in 1956 and 10 years later, married Clement Skowronski in Detroit. She was a diligent worker and a long time supervising accountant for Comerica Bank, (formerly Detroit Bank and Trust). She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Clara Duskey, husband; Clement Skowronski and niece; Rebecca Duskey. She was survived by her siblings; Mary (Richard) Bratkowski, Timothy (Joanne) Duskey and Paul (Jacqueline) Duskey, her nephews and nieces; David (Darla) Bratkowski, Christine (Dennis) Bingham, Michelle (Tim) Spencer, Debra (Brian) Beger, Carrie (Steve) Davedowski and Rachel Duskey, as well as many great nephews and nieces.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4-8PM with a rosary at 7PM at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive, Rochester, MI 48307. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Ave., Rochester, MI 48307 at 12PM, with visitation beginning at 11:30AM. Internment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp. following the mass.
Memorial Contributions can be made to
The Capuchin Soup Kitchen: 1820 Mt. Elliot St, Detroit, MI 48207
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 7, 2019