Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood Ave.
Rochester, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood Ave.
Rochester, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Skowronski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Marie Skowronski


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Marie Skowronski Obituary
Christine Marie Skowronski

Rochester Hills - Christine Marie Skowronski, age 80, of Rochester Hills, passed away on October 3, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan in 1938 to Jerome and Clara Lewandowski, she was the eldest of four children. She graduated from Detroit Dominican High School in 1956 and 10 years later, married Clement Skowronski in Detroit. She was a diligent worker and a long time supervising accountant for Comerica Bank, (formerly Detroit Bank and Trust). She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Clara Duskey, husband; Clement Skowronski and niece; Rebecca Duskey. She was survived by her siblings; Mary (Richard) Bratkowski, Timothy (Joanne) Duskey and Paul (Jacqueline) Duskey, her nephews and nieces; David (Darla) Bratkowski, Christine (Dennis) Bingham, Michelle (Tim) Spencer, Debra (Brian) Beger, Carrie (Steve) Davedowski and Rachel Duskey, as well as many great nephews and nieces.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4-8PM with a rosary at 7PM at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive, Rochester, MI 48307. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Ave., Rochester, MI 48307 at 12PM, with visitation beginning at 11:30AM. Internment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp. following the mass.

Memorial Contributions can be made to

The Capuchin Soup Kitchen: 1820 Mt. Elliot St, Detroit, MI 48207



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pixley Funeral Home
Download Now