Christine Mary Naples
Roseville - Christine Mary Naples, age 86, died May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Hancock Naples. Dear mother of John (Shelly) Naples and Janice (Robert) Davis. Loving grandmother of Brittany, Nicholas, Benjamin, Jack, Mackenzie, Andrew, and great-grandmother of Jax. Visitation Monday 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Services Tuesday, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 24, 2019