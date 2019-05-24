Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Monday, May 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd)
Warren, MI
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd)
Warren, MI
Roseville - Christine Mary Naples, age 86, died May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Hancock Naples. Dear mother of John (Shelly) Naples and Janice (Robert) Davis. Loving grandmother of Brittany, Nicholas, Benjamin, Jack, Mackenzie, Andrew, and great-grandmother of Jax. Visitation Monday 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Services Tuesday, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 24, 2019
