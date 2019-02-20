Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Entombment
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Livonia - Masson, Christine, February 17, 2019 age 62 of Livonia. Loving mother of Ann and the late John Masson. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and the late Irene Drazga. Cherished sister of Nancy Drazga and the late Karen Drazga. Christine was very loved by all her family and friends. May God bless her and give her eternal peace in good company. Visitation Thursday 1-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary 7 PM. In state Friday 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 11441 Hubbard Drive, Livonia. Entombment Saturday 10 AM at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019
