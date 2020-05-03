Services
Christine (Chris) Schemanske

Prudenville - Christine (Chris) Schemanske, 76 of Prudenville, MI (formally Chelsea, MI), died peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 1, 2020. Chris was born January 12, 1944, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Edward and Julia Kniaz.

Chris was married to Raymond (Ray) for 53 happy years.

In addition to being survived by her husband, Ray, she is survived by her children, Christine of Colorado, Raymond (Diane) of Pickney, Daniel (Jessica) of Chelsea, along with seven grandchildren Christopher, Alexander, Dylan, Elle, Conor, Owen, Ava.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 3 to May 7, 2020
