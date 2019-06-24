Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Sego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine "Chris" Sego


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine "Chris" Sego Obituary
Christine "Chris" Sego

- - Passed away June 22, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved mother of Cheryl Sego, Charlene Zezawa, Michele (Bill) McConnell, Shaun (Darin) Nicholls, and Russell Nuytten. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Haley, Nicholas, Andrew, Victoria, Lillian, and the late Ruth; great-grandmother of Landon. Dear sister of Richard (Kim) Zezawa. Christine leaves behind many loving family members and friends. She also leaves behind her dearest friends at Devon Square in Ferndale, MI. A memorial service will take place Wednesday, June 26th at 11:00am, visiting 9:30am at Fred Wood Funeral Home- Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd (E. of Levan) Livonia. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 24, 2019
