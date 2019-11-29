|
Christine Simigian
LIvonia - Simigian, Christine age 83 of Livonia. Cherished wife of Michael for over 62 years. Loving mother of Mitchand John (Natalie). Proud grandma of Stephanie, Ashley, Scott, and Austin. Dearest sister of Jerry Rzepka and Connie (Rob) Jakubiec. Also survived by many other living nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Monday 10am at Fred Wood Funeral Home Rice Chapel 36100 5 Mile Rd (E. of Levan) Livonia. Funeral service to follow at 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or a . Share condolences at fredwodfuneralhome.com.
Fred Wood Funeral Home
36100 Five Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
[email protected]
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019