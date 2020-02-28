|
Christopher Erik McVittie
Christopher E. McVittie, age 40, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Chris was a 1997 graduate of Austintown (OH) Fitch High School and received a B.B.A in Human Resources Management and Services from DeVry University in 2006. Since 2008 he was a valued employee with Allstate Financial Services and most recently served as a Claims Service Leader with the Allstate Catastrophe Team.
Christopher was an advocate and President of Pride Softball; was involved with the Poland Softball Organization; and a member of Holy Family and Immaculate Heart of Mary Churches. He was a volunteer with the Poland School District, often reading to students. Chris loved Family and Friends, all things Disney, Michigan Wolverines, traveling, the gym, and obstacle course racing.
He leaves behind his wife Melissa Ladesic; daughters Riley and Kennedi McVittie; step-son Justin Ladesic (McKensey Healey); his parents Kirk and Sandra Davidson-McVittie and Sharon and William Long; father-in-law William Young; Grandmother Susan McVittie Amacher; siblings Erika (David) Ohl, Danielle Gotshaw (Eric Savard), Kameron McVittie, Kimberly Rivers, Brian (Shaine) Long, and Matthew (Chrissy) Long. Chris was much beloved by nieces and nephews Dawson, Owen, Karlynn, Emilyn, Liam, Jordan, Alicia and Abbie; cousins Elektra Petrucci (Michael Williams) and Nicholas McVittie; aunts and uncles, Kent (Mary) McVittie, Maureen Petrucci, Matthew (Candace) McVittie and Charles Davidson. Christopher was preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph and Theresa Ziomek, James McVittie, and David and Bertha Davidson; and by his uncles, Robert Ziomek and Henry Petrucci.
Contributions in Christopher's memory may be made to his two children by Venmo @Melissa-Ladesic1927 or mailed to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, 2726 Center Rd., Poland, OH 44514 where all proceeds will be forwarded to the family. (https://www.higgins-reardon.com/).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020