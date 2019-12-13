|
|
Christopher James Swink
Chris passed away on December 6, 2019, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Chris was born and raised in Detroit, graduated from Detroit Catholic Central high school, and served proudly in the United States Army.
Following his military service, Chris attended Michigan State University and graduated from Oakland University with a degree in Sales and Marketing. Chris worked in various executive roles within the chemical, industrial equipment, and real estate industries. He was most passionate about his family, Spartan football, and supporting his fellow veterans returning home from overseas.
Chris was preceded in death by his father Ralph (1948) and mother Grace (1996). He is survived by his devoted wife Claudia; loving son Daniel; brother and sister in-law Bob and Linda DePietro; and nieces and nephews Michael and Kerry DePietro, and Ryan and Chrissy DePietro.
A military burial ceremony is planned to be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI on Friday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage that any donations be directed to either or Fisher House Michigan.
To send a loving message, please visit Christopher's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019