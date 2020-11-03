1/
Christopher M. "Doc" Norton-Bakaian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher "Doc" M. Norton-Bakaian

Harper Woods - Christopher "Doc" M. Norton-Bakaian, 36, passed suddenly in his home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Beloved son of Rosemary Norton, Martin M. Bakaian, and step-son of Timothy Plunkett. Dear brother of Michael (Sarah) and Erin Norton-Lannen. Also survived by cherished niece Anastasia and nephew Draygen. Christopher was fortunate to have many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. He will be greatly missed.

Christopher was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado and moved to Michigan as a toddler. He attended Clarenceville High School and Schoolcraft College. He enjoyed bad horror movies, bantering with sports fans on the internet, and hanging out with the boys (Apollo and Pete).

A memorial service will be planned sometime in the coming year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI in Christopher's honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved