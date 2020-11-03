Christopher "Doc" M. Norton-Bakaian



Harper Woods - Christopher "Doc" M. Norton-Bakaian, 36, passed suddenly in his home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Beloved son of Rosemary Norton, Martin M. Bakaian, and step-son of Timothy Plunkett. Dear brother of Michael (Sarah) and Erin Norton-Lannen. Also survived by cherished niece Anastasia and nephew Draygen. Christopher was fortunate to have many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. He will be greatly missed.



Christopher was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado and moved to Michigan as a toddler. He attended Clarenceville High School and Schoolcraft College. He enjoyed bad horror movies, bantering with sports fans on the internet, and hanging out with the boys (Apollo and Pete).



A memorial service will be planned sometime in the coming year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI in Christopher's honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store