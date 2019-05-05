Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
View Map
Christopher M. Rice Obituary
Christopher M. Rice

Whitmore Lake - Age 64, of Whitmore Lake, owner of Owens Commercial Landscape, passed away May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Rhonda Atchison Rice. Cherished father of Steven (Jennifer) Rice and Mark Rice and stepfather of Roger Karl (Mary) Schlack. Loving brother of Tim Rice and Gayle Henderson. Adored grandfather of Max, Derek, and Russell. Dear uncle of Courtney, Heather, and Jaclyn. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 11 a.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to appreciated. Share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
