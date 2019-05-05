|
Christopher M. Rice
Whitmore Lake - Age 64, of Whitmore Lake, owner of Owens Commercial Landscape, passed away May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Rhonda Atchison Rice. Cherished father of Steven (Jennifer) Rice and Mark Rice and stepfather of Roger Karl (Mary) Schlack. Loving brother of Tim Rice and Gayle Henderson. Adored grandfather of Max, Derek, and Russell. Dear uncle of Courtney, Heather, and Jaclyn. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 11 a.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to appreciated. Share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019