Christopher Michael Orlando



Christopher Michael Orlando was born on April 5, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan and passed away on June 28th, 2020 in Bend, Oregon.



He was the Production Director for the Detroit News and after his first retirement joined his wife, Sharon in the Real Estate industry in Sedona, Arizona and after that, Central Oregon.



Christopher was passionate about just about everything life had to offer. After his first open heart surgery when he was 34, he spent the next 43 years waking up every morning with a smile on his face and appreciation for the wonderful gift of life. His infectious sense of humor often had an entire room full of people laughing for hours. He loved all things that related to his Sicilian heritage..and was a magnificent cook, loved his motorcycle adventures, anything connected to drag and/or IRL car racing, traveling, the beauty of nature, but most of all, he had immeasurable LOVE for his family and friends.



Christopher was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, father in law, son in law, brother in law, friend to all.. and vibrant human being who left us all with huge empty spots in our hearts. He also left an incredible legacy to anyone that had the privilege of being in his presence.



We have all been blessed to have known and love Christopher Michael Orlando and will continue to celebrate his life..for all of our gifted days.



There will be Celebrations of Life on the Metolious River in Sisters, Oregon; Sedona, Arizona and Lexington, Michigan at a future date









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store