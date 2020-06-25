Christopher Smith
Northville - Age 68, of Northville, formerly of Livonia, passed away June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy Smith. Cherished father of Stephanie Smith and Jennifer (fiancé Aaron Zielinsky) Smith. Dear brother of Mark Smith, Kevin Smith, Connie (Marvin) Leaym, Susan (William) Young, and Kim (Joseph) Lepish. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. The family will be having private services. Memorial contributions to American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.