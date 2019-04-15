Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Christopher T. Bowman Obituary
Christopher T. Bowman

Rochester - Chris Bowman, age 59, a 20-year resident of Rochester, Michigan, passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019 while on a business trip to Germany from an apparent cardiac issue. Chris was a dedicated employee of ZF/TRW Automotive for his entire 38-year career working to Vice President of Strategic and Market Planning. He found great satisfaction in seeing the company he worked for succeed in its endeavors of providing safety integral features to the automotive industry. Many have said that in the tough automotive world, Chris maintained a level of compassion and composure when dealing with both colleagues and outside sources. He will be remembered for his integrity and work ethic which was second to none.

Chris was a devoted and loving husband, father and son. He will continually be cherished for the love and support he gave his family, never missing a soccer, basketball or volleyball game, and for the pride he held in his daughters' academic and professional accomplishments. He was a thoughtful and tender husband, and a caring and protective son; many lives have forever been enriched because of him. He leaves behind his endlessly grateful wife Susan, his adored daughters Sarah and Rachel and his beloved mother, Athamantia. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas. Calling hours will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 with the memorial service immediately following at 6 p.m. at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home in Rochester, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or to the Michigan Humane Society. Chris also loved nature, so a fitting tribute would include selecting a favorite spot and planting a tree in his honor.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
