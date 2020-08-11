Cindy L. TomasinoCindy L. Tomasino died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 8, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving wife of Lawrence Tomasino, Jr. for 40 years. Caring mother of Rachael Vermiglio (Rafe) and Lawrence Tomasino III (Jordan Luce). Beloved sister of Claude Phelps III (Karen) and Christie Kay (the late Michael). Cindy is survived by many dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Faithful dog mom of Samantha and Stevie. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at