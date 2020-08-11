1/1
Cindy L. Tomasino
Cindy L. Tomasino

Cindy L. Tomasino died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 8, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving wife of Lawrence Tomasino, Jr. for 40 years. Caring mother of Rachael Vermiglio (Rafe) and Lawrence Tomasino III (Jordan Luce). Beloved sister of Claude Phelps III (Karen) and Christie Kay (the late Michael). Cindy is survived by many dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Faithful dog mom of Samantha and Stevie. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
