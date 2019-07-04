|
Cindy Marie Richards
Saint Joseph - Cindy M. (Cavender) Richards, 44, of St. Joseph, passed away on Sun., June 30, 2019, at Spectrum Health Lakeland-St. Joseph. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 AM on Sat., July 6, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph with Pastor Don Parton officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville. Friends may visit with the family from 4 PM-7 PM on Fri., July 5, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Luke & Jacob's College Fund; payable to Steven Richards. Those wishing to sign Cindy's Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
