Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
2650 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
(269) 556-9450
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
2650 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
2650 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
Cindy Marie Richards


1975 - 2019
Cindy Marie Richards Obituary
Cindy Marie Richards

Saint Joseph - Cindy M. (Cavender) Richards, 44, of St. Joseph, passed away on Sun., June 30, 2019, at Spectrum Health Lakeland-St. Joseph. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 AM on Sat., July 6, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph with Pastor Don Parton officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville. Friends may visit with the family from 4 PM-7 PM on Fri., July 5, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Luke & Jacob's College Fund; payable to Steven Richards. Those wishing to sign Cindy's Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 4, 2019
