Claire Catherine Albertson
10/14/1925-8/31/2020
Of Jackson MI, formerly of Detroit, went home to be with the Lord, August 31, 2020 at the age of 94. Claire was the daughter of Barney and Catherine (Vandervorm) Schulze born October 14, 1925 in Detroit, MI. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Robert D. Albertson, Jr., February 10, 2018, her daughter Carol, granddaughter Whitney and her parents. Surviving are one son, Dr. Robert (Katherine) Albertson III, and granddaughter Megan (Nicole) Albertson. She earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degree from Wayne State University and taught Special Education in Farmington Hills, MI. Mrs. Albertson was a former member of Nardin Park Methodist Church in Farmington Hills and a current member of First United Methodist in Jackson. According to her wishes cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make contributions in her memory to the First United Methodist Church 275 W. Michigan Ave. Jackson, MI 49201
