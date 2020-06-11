Claire M. Liphardt
Claire M. Liphardt

Wyandotte - Liphardt, Claire M. June 10, 2020. Age 89 of Wyandotte. Survived by 5 children, 5 siblings, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, June 14, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate Monday, June 15, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 135 Superior Blvd., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com






