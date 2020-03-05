|
|
Clara B. Doig
Clara B. Doig, formerly of Detroit passed away peacefully on her 89th birthday February 7th 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Earl for 63 years. Loving mother of Kevin (Trudy), Eric (Amber), David, Ann (Stephen), Andrew. Dearest Cherished Grandmother of eight and Great-Grandmother of four.
Clara graduated from Redford High School in Detroit, studied bookkeeping and worked on and off for Kelly services, a talented seamstress mom enjoyed sewing, making Rag Rugs on her loom, reading, swimming, and spending her winters in Florida with Earl. A private service will be held at a later date. "Good Night."
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020