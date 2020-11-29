Clara G. Banks Cole (Geri)



Rochester Hills - Clara G. Banks Cole (Geri) passed away peacefully at her residence in Rochester Hills, MI, on November 27, 2020; at the age of 91 years old. She was married to James W. Cole, Sr. Survived by daughter Janice K. Soltis (Robert) of Auburn Hills, MI; daughter Linda S. Mayo (Victor), of Bloomfield Hills, MI; son James W. Cole, Jr., of Hazel Park, MI; daughter, Anita R. Belanger-Skibbe (Darin Skibbe), of Hazel Park, MI; brother Edwin Banks (Wanda), of Jasper, AL; brother Charles Banks (Earline), of Leeds, AL; and sister Laura Wolf (Glynn , of Jasper, AL. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Shannon Hall (Thomas); of Bloomfield Hills, MI; Melanie Mattison (Mark), of Madison Heights, MI; Brad Belanger, of Hazel Park, MI; Katrina Belanger, of Vero Beach, FL; Kathryn Soltis, of Kyoto, Japan; Mary Soltis, of Auburn Hills MI; Jacob Skibbe, of Hazel Park, MI, Cole Skibbe, of Hazel Park, MI; and six great grandchildren: Ethan, Kyle, Gabriel, Clair, Meredith, Alina and many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her husband, James W. Cole, Sr., (Jake) of Hazel Park, MI; parents Luther and Juliet Banks of Jasper, AL; sister, Virginia Anton (James), of Birmingham, Al; brother Donald Banks (Betty), of Jasper, AL; and brother Arnold Banks (Dorothy), of Curry, Alabama.



Services will be held for immediate family only on Friday, December 4, at Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Jasper, Alabama, on a date yet to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 11071 East 11 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48093.









