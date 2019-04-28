|
Clara Kobiela
Howell. - Passed away on April 23, 2019 at age of 93. Loving wife of the late Jim Stanley Kobiela. She is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, and very close friends. Retired from the US Postal Service at Metro Airport. She loved to travel, entertain and cook for family and friends. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church. Visitation will be at 10:00 am on May 4th, followed by Memorial Service at 11:00 am at St John Catholic Church, 2099 N Hacker Rd, Howell. Memorial contributions are requested to St John Catholic Church in Hartland. Please share a memory of Clara at www.cremationmichigan.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019