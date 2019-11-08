|
Clara M. Burke of Farmington Hills, Mi born August 9, 1931 passed away November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Burke. Cherished partner of the late John Harnett. Proud mother of Matthew (Peggy) Burke, Gerald (Kathy) Burke, Emily (Mike) Reinhard and Sarah (Scott) Orwig. Loving grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 7. Survived by Janet Hoffman, Stash Kovalcik, Josephine Yancho and Virginia Newton. A memorial service will be held at St. Kenneth Catholic Church at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019