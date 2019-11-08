Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara M. Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara M. Burke Obituary
Clara M. Burke of Farmington Hills, Mi born August 9, 1931 passed away November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Burke. Cherished partner of the late John Harnett. Proud mother of Matthew (Peggy) Burke, Gerald (Kathy) Burke, Emily (Mike) Reinhard and Sarah (Scott) Orwig. Loving grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 7. Survived by Janet Hoffman, Stash Kovalcik, Josephine Yancho and Virginia Newton. A memorial service will be held at St. Kenneth Catholic Church at a later date.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -