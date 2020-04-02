|
|
Clara Wieland Kreft
Clara Wieland Kreft, 96, passed away peacefully in her home on March 20, 2020.
Born Klara Frieda Wieland on February 29, 1924 in Hamburg, Germany, to Ludwig Otto Wieland and Erna Anna Rohde Wieland, she excelled at singing and sports in school. Apprenticed as a bookbinder, she worked in the profession for 10 years. In WWII she lost her family in the conflict, with only her sister, Helga, surviving. She met Stephen Kreft, fell in love and moved to the city of Magdeburg to care for his widowed mother. She married Stephen on September 6, 1946, staying by his side until his death in 2016. While in Magdeburg, she had two daughters, Monika (Leasure) and Angelika (Holtz). With the closing of the borders in East Germany, she and the family fled to the west to begin another chapter in her life. Immigrating to the United States in 1955, she settled in Detroit so Stephen could pursue his profession as a tool and die maker. Another daughter, Virginia (Huskins) was born and the family moved to Warren. Clara is survived by her daughters and her grandchildren: Genevieve Holtz (Joseph) Martin, Stephen Huskins, Sarah Holtz (Matthew) Flesch, Jonathan Huskins, David Leasure and Monica Huskins. She was also a proud Oma to her great-grandchildren Roman, Josephine and Gabriel Martin and a friend to her sons-in-law (Michael Huskins, Robert Holtz and David Leasure).
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Celeste Halley for her kindness and compassion to our mother and to the Hospice team that eased her final days. With the current crisis, no gathering will take place. We will honor her life this summer, during the season she loved best. We will always remember the woman who loved singing, dancing, gardening and fishing and who always dressed like a queen!
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020