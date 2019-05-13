Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Chapel
1400 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Chapel
1400 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Clarence Clouse Obituary
Clarence Clouse

Naperville, IL - Clarence Clouse, age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL, former longtime resident of Ferndale, MI, passed away on April 30, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. A Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Chapel located within St. Patrick's Residence 1400 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563. A private inurnment will take place at a future date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Clarence's memory, donations to St Patrick's Residence would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. For full obituary, please visit friedrichjones.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 13, 2019
